Dry to start the week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A scattered rain or snow shower will be possible overnight as lows slowly drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday will be a cloudy day as highs get into the lower 40s.

Tuesday we will see heavy rain at times with highs in the lower 50s.

Rain will last into Wednesday with highs once again getting into the lower 50s.

Highs on Thursday will be much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 20s with a 40% of snow showers.

Going into next weekend we will start to dry out and be closer to average for highs.

