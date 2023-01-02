Fredrick R. Cook, 69, formerly of Herrings

Published: Jan. 2, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fredrick R. Cook, 69, formerly of Route 3, Herrings, died Sunday, January 1,2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Fred was born March 4,1953 in Gouverneur, son of the late Donald and Vivian Cook Keith. He was a 1972 graduate of Gouverneur High School. Fred worked on several farms before joining the Army in 1980 and serving for 5 years as a sergeant. He married Sandra L. Bagnato on August 9,1996 in South Edwards. Sandra, a former medical clerk at Fort Drum, passed away on December 21, 2016. Fred worked for United Realty in Watertown for 13 years and retired from Baldwin Management in Carthage where he worked in Maintenance.

Fred was a lifetime member of the BPOE Lodge # 2035 of Gouverneur.

He is survived by his half-brother and wife, David and Barbara Keith of Cato. He is predeceased by a half-sister, Donna Keith and a half-brother, Donald Keith.

A graveside service in Felts Mills Cemetery will be held in the Spring at a date and time to be announced. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.

