Get ‘Street-Smart’ with women’s self-defense class
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Women can get “Street-Smart” with an upcoming self-defense class.
Instructors Shirley Retz and Elizabeth Dickinson say the Women’s “Street-Smart” Self-Defense Class is a great way to learn about situational awareness and how to potentially get out of dangerous situations.
The class is from 1 to 3 p.m. on January 8, 15, 22, and 29 at the Tae Kwon Do Training Center in Watertown.
Additional classes will be offered every other month.
The class costs $80, half of which is donated to the Victims Assistance Center.
You can sign up by calling 315-783-4857. Space is limited to 12 students.
