Get ‘Street-Smart’ with women’s self-defense class

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Women can get “Street-Smart” with an upcoming self-defense class.

Instructors Shirley Retz and Elizabeth Dickinson say the Women’s “Street-Smart” Self-Defense Class is a great way to learn about situational awareness and how to potentially get out of dangerous situations.

Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News At Noon.

The class is from 1 to 3 p.m. on January 8, 15, 22, and 29 at the Tae Kwon Do Training Center in Watertown.

Additional classes will be offered every other month.

The class costs $80, half of which is donated to the Victims Assistance Center.

You can sign up by calling 315-783-4857. Space is limited to 12 students.

