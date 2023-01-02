Get ‘Street-Smart’ with women’s self-defense class

Women's "Street-Smart" Self-Defense Class
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Women can get “Street-Smart” with an upcoming self-defense class.

Instructors Shirley Retz and Elizabeth Dickinson say the Women’s “Street-Smart” Self-Defense Class is a great way to learn about situational awareness and how to potentially get out of dangerous situations.

The class is from 1 to 3 p.m. on January 8, 15, 22, and 29 at the Tae Kwon Do Training Center in Watertown.

Additional classes will be offered every other month.

The class costs $80, half of which is donated to the Victims Assistance Center.

You can sign up by calling 315-783-4857. Space is limited to 12 students.

