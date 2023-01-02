Healthier habits are on the list of New Year’s resolutions in the North Country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Make myself healthier, and try to make focus on positive things. Positive things.”

This is the mindset some are walking into 2023 with.

For some people, eating healthier is at the top of their resolutions list.

Mario Jones is a regular at the Mustard Seed. He says going back to a healthy meal after holiday feasts in his home state of Georgia is nice.

“My father is a fisherman, he loves to cook, but everything is fried. So for me, I try to stay away from it, but while I was there, I probably had a little bit too much of fried,” said Jones.

Jones says until the next holidays:

“Make sure I’m putting clean things into my body, make sure I’m taking care of my body.”

Mustard Seed owner and manager Ryan Skinner says when choosing a healthier lifestyle it’s all about taking it day by day.

It’s a resolution he will also be working on.

“Nobody is perfect, I’m going to start making sure that I’m getting the right fuel, get myself back on track as well, but you know, baby steps,” said Skinner.

Skinner says meal prepping is a step in the right direction, or simply making healthier choices when it comes to lunch time.

For Tori York, working out more this year is important for both the physical and mental benefits.

“It really helps with like my anxiety and stuff, it’s a good way to decompress after school and everything,” said York.

Her friend Cayden Fernandez says his main new year’s resolution is not in the gym, but in the classroom.

“My new year’s resolution is to do better in school and get a higher GPA than last year,” said Fernandez.

Whatever your goal is this year, it’s just about taking the next step.

“The new year is here, so let’s treat it right, go in slow, and I just feel like this year is going to be better than last year,” said Heather Jeffrey.

