Hochul swears into her first full-term as NYS Governor

Newly elected Governor Kathy Hochul held her inauguration ceremony in Albany Sunday.
Newly elected Governor Kathy Hochul held her inauguration ceremony in Albany Sunday.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Newly elected Governor Kathy Hochul held her inauguration ceremony in Albany Sunday.

Hochul was sworn in for her first full-term as Governor of the State of the New York, a position she’s held since August, 2021 after former governor Andrew Cuomo resigned.

She is the first woman to ever hold the office.

In her inauguration speech, Hochul says she will continue to fight for New Yorkers every single day, stating she wants to continue to work through what she calls the ‘affordability crisis’ for things like housing and energy costs as well as working to end gun violence and hate crimes.

“New York stands for something extraordinary. Opportunity and ambition, compassion and tolerance and those fascinating people and places. Ultimately, a place where millions come to build their lives, their families, look at their life, and that is why I am energized, I’m enthusiastic to be in this arena,” said Hochul.

Alongside Hochul, Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado also took the oath of office as well as Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and Attorney General Letitia James.

Hochul will outline her policies in the State of the State Address scheduled for January 10th.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crowded line of people wait to enter Housing Works Cannabis Co., New York's first legal...
NY opens its first legal recreational marijuana dispensary
New laws
New state laws go into effect Sunday
Cots in the temporary warming center on Main Avenue
Some unhappy with upcoming changes at temporary homeless shelter
Nanette Convertini
Former bartender accused of stealing from employer
Firefighters are battling a barn fire on an Amish farm in St. Lawrence County.
Barn fire rages at Amish farm

Latest News

Former 116th District Assemblyman Mark Walcyzk took his oath of office for his new position...
Mark Walczyk sworn in as a New York State Senator
Samaritan Medical Center welcomed it’s first baby of 2023 in the early morning hours Sunday.
Welcome Julian! Watertown’s first baby of 2023 is born
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Bishop LaValley of the Diocese of Ogdensburg reacts to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
The St. Lawrence Seaway closes for the year