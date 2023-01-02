Hochul swears into her first full-term as NYS Governor

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Newly elected Governor Kathy Hochul held her inauguration ceremony in Albany Sunday.

Hochul was sworn in for her first full-term as Governor of the State of the New York, a position she’s held since August, 2021 after former governor Andrew Cuomo resigned.

She is the first woman to ever hold the office.

In her inauguration speech, Hochul says she will continue to fight for New Yorkers every single day, stating she wants to continue to work through what she calls the ‘affordability crisis’ for things like housing and energy costs as well as working to end gun violence and hate crimes.

“New York stands for something extraordinary. Opportunity and ambition, compassion and tolerance and those fascinating people and places. Ultimately, a place where millions come to build their lives, their families, look at their life, and that is why I am energized, I’m enthusiastic to be in this arena,” said Hochul.

Alongside Hochul, Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado also took the oath of office as well as Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and Attorney General Letitia James.

Hochul will outline her policies in the State of the State Address scheduled for January 10th.

