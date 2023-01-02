Joan M. Randall, 75, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joan M. Randall, 75, of East Avenue, Watertown, passed away December 31, 2022, at her son’s home where he and his family have been caring for Joan for the last few years.

Joan was born June 10, 1947 in Watertown, a daughter of Ross and Rose (Pepp) Anzalone. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy. On January 28, 1967 Joan married William C. Randall at Holy Family Church. Mr. Randall died August 26, 2015.

Joan most recently was a switchboard operator for Samaritan Medical Center. Previously she was employed with Northland Electric for over twenty years. Joan was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church. Her family remembers her as being a wonderful mother and grandmother.

Surviving is her son Scott C. (Tammy) Randall, Watertown, six grandchildren, Michael A. Woldarski, Allison (Adam) R. McAulty, Dustin V. Randall, all of Watertown, Sonya Martinez, SC, Ternell Phillips-Fogle, CA, Tiesha Staley-Fogle, SC, three great grandchildren, a brother, Robert Anzalone, Florida, Karen (Robert) Webb, Watertown, several nieces and nephews. Her daughter, Michele Fogle died in 2011.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 4-6pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. a funeral service will be held at 6pm at the funeral home with Reverend Leon Schilling officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Sanford Corners Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

