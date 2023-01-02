Man accused of choking, restraining woman

Jefferson County Sheriff
Jefferson County Sheriff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - A Dexter man is accused of choking and restraining a woman during a domestic incident early on New Year’s Day.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Walter Parker allegedly pinned the victim to the garage stairs at a home on Grant Street in Dexter by applying pressure to her neck.

Parker also allegedly pushed the woman during the incident, which happened around 12:40 a.m.

He charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree harassment.

Parker was ticked and released. He faces a court appearance later this month.

