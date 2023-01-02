Many jumpstart their New Year’s resolutions with a First Day Hike

On the first day of the year, some decided to get moving and go on a hike.
On the first day of the year, some decided to get moving and go on a hike.
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - On the first day of the year, some decided to get moving and go on a hike.

This New Year’s Day, hundreds were part of New York State Parks’ annual First Day Hike.

In Sackets Harbor, the hike started on the corner of West Main Street, looping around and through the battlefield.

Some have made this an every year tradition, saying staying home is not something they were wanting to do.

“It’s a good way to start off the year, so not too sedentary right off the back, and we get to see a lot of our neighbors, sometimes people we don’t even see since the last year we came on the hike,” said Patti Stephens.

“We tried coming out to take the hike, we’ve done it several years in a row now, sometimes a lot of snow in the ground, sometimes clean like it is today. Doesn’t matter, we need to get out, get the exercise, get the fresh air, especially after all that Christmas holiday food,” said Dick Stephens.

This year marked the 12th year of the hike in Sackets Harbor.

