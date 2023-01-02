Mark Walczyk sworn in as a New York State Senator

Former 116th District Assemblyman Mark Walcyzk took his oath of office for his new position...
Former 116th District Assemblyman Mark Walcyzk took his oath of office for his new position Sunday.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOHAWK, New York (WWNY) - Former 116th District Assemblyman Mark Walcyzk took his oath of office for his new position Sunday.

Alongside family and friends, Walcyzk was sworn in as a New York State Senator, now representing the newly drawn 49th district, which takes in Jefferson, Lewis, Hamilton and Fulton Counties and portions of St. Lawrence, Oswego and Herkimer Counties.

He takes over the seat after State Senator Patty Ritchie retired. Ritchie held the position since 2011.

In a statement to 7 News, Walcyzk says “The oath of this office is sacred to me and I can’t wait to begin my journey in the Senate and continue the hard work that the residents of this district elected me to do.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crowded line of people wait to enter Housing Works Cannabis Co., New York's first legal...
NY opens its first legal recreational marijuana dispensary
New laws
New state laws go into effect Sunday
Cots in the temporary warming center on Main Avenue
Some unhappy with upcoming changes at temporary homeless shelter
Nanette Convertini
Former bartender accused of stealing from employer
Firefighters are battling a barn fire on an Amish farm in St. Lawrence County.
Barn fire rages at Amish farm

Latest News

Newly elected Governor Kathy Hochul held her inauguration ceremony in Albany Sunday.
Hochul swears into her first full-term as NYS Governor
Samaritan Medical Center welcomed it’s first baby of 2023 in the early morning hours Sunday.
Welcome Julian! Watertown’s first baby of 2023 is born
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Bishop LaValley of the Diocese of Ogdensburg reacts to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
The St. Lawrence Seaway closes for the year