Mark Walczyk sworn in as a New York State Senator

MOHAWK, New York (WWNY) - Former 116th District Assemblyman Mark Walcyzk took his oath of office for his new position Sunday.

Alongside family and friends, Walcyzk was sworn in as a New York State Senator, now representing the newly drawn 49th district, which takes in Jefferson, Lewis, Hamilton and Fulton Counties and portions of St. Lawrence, Oswego and Herkimer Counties.

He takes over the seat after State Senator Patty Ritchie retired. Ritchie held the position since 2011.

In a statement to 7 News, Walcyzk says “The oath of this office is sacred to me and I can’t wait to begin my journey in the Senate and continue the hard work that the residents of this district elected me to do.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.