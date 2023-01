MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Robert R. Barney, age 67 passed away peacefully at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital, Ogdensburg, NY surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Full obituary to follow.

