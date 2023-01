THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service for Patricia A. Knorr, 76, of Clear Lake Camp Road, will be held Saturday, January 7th at 2pm, at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. Mrs. Knorr, wife of Colin, passed away on December 11th, 2022 at her home.

