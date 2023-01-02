SUNY Canton’s cybersecurity program is being backed by the NSA and DHS

By Sean Brynda
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Every time you log onto your computer, there is always a risk of malware or a virus lurking online trying to gain as much information from users as possible.

SUNY Canton’s Cybersecurity Program trains students to combat these issues by teaching them coding and software and hacking skills.

The four year program that started in 2018 has become so successful, that it’s gained the attention of the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.

With this much attention towards a cybersecurity program, both government entities have selected SUNY Canton to teach its program of study validation.

“What this recognition brings is not only our students can have peace of mind knowing that the level of education they get is top notch, but also we are entitled to certain grants but certain support from NSA which is going to help our community at large,” said Kambiz Ghazinour, SUNY Canton’s Cybersecurity Professor.

The program will train 300 students next fall how to deal with real-world situations, like teaching them to protect assets such as National Information Infrastructure.

Ghazinour says it will make cybersecurity the flagship program at SUNY Canton.

The NSA Validation Program will allow for students to apply for a full scholarship to pay for tuition and other expenses.

By the time students graduate, Ghazinour says they will have the knowledge to apply for highly competitive regional and national jobs.

”Because we are a college of technology, it’s not just knowing the material, they also have hands on experience. As a matter of fact, one of our recent graduates is now working for NSA, so I think if they hire one of our own graduates, that tells you something,” said Kambiz.

A government sponsored program, preparing students to help prevent cyber threats, one code at a time.

