Troopers: Man robs mother after threatening her with box cutter

Miguel Harvey
Miguel Harvey(Jefferson County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of robbing his mother.

State police say 23-year-old Miguel Harvey allegedly demanded money while threatening his mother with a box cutter.

He left the home after the victim gave him money.

Troopers say they located Harvey later in a town of Watertown home and charged him with first-degree robbery and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Jefferson County central arraignment court and held without bail based on what police say were two prior felony convictions.

Harvey will appear in Watertown town court on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samaritan Medical Center welcomed it’s first baby of 2023 in the early morning hours Sunday.
Welcome Julian! Watertown’s first baby of 2023 is born
As 2022 draws to a close, we got a glimpse at one of the last ships making it’s way down the...
The St. Lawrence Seaway closes for the year
Jefferson County Sheriff
Man accused of choking, restraining woman
New laws
New state laws go into effect Sunday
A crowded line of people wait to enter Housing Works Cannabis Co., New York's first legal...
NY opens its first legal recreational marijuana dispensary

Latest News

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: Feedback on school break-in, gas tax break & golf club court papers
New York state Capitol
New York OKs human composting law; 6th state in US to do so
Members of the New York Assembly debate legislation to approve a legislative pay raise during a...
NY lawmakers get pay raise making them nation’s best-paid
Wake Up Weather
Limited sunshine today