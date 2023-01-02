Troopers: Man robs mother after threatening her with box cutter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of robbing his mother.

State police say 23-year-old Miguel Harvey allegedly demanded money while threatening his mother with a box cutter.

He left the home after the victim gave him money.

Troopers say they located Harvey later in a town of Watertown home and charged him with first-degree robbery and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Jefferson County central arraignment court and held without bail based on what police say were two prior felony convictions.

Harvey will appear in Watertown town court on Thursday.

