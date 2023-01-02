Your Turn: Feedback on school break-in, gas tax break & golf club court papers

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jan. 2, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Most of your feedback this week is about Sean Briggs of Watertown.

He’s accused of breaking into General Brown High School on Christmas Day, living there for 2 days, stealing a school truck, and then breaking into Runnings department store:

What kind of security system do they have that no one knew he was there?

Shannon Worthington Foltz

And then he is let go on his own recognizance? This is why this garbage keeps happening. No accountability.

Bob Ward

They should make a movie out of this.

Richard Kingsbury

The state’s gas tax holiday has expired. The tax break had been saving drivers about 16 cents per gallon since June:

Well, did its job and got ‘em re-elected.

John Morley

Where are they going to get the tax when all the cars are electric?

Cheryl LeConey

A Watertown woman filed court paperwork to stop the city’s $3.4 million deal with the Watertown Golf Club. A judge has halted the purchase until he rules on the preliminary injunction:

Good job, lady. Way to waste your money on nothing.

Michael Paul Diesel

It needed to be done and I’m glad she had the courage to do it.

Michelle Badour Tinsley

