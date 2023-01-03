Academic All-Star: Grady Petersen

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Grady Petersen, a senior at Immaculate Heart Central School in Watertown.

He appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch his interview above.

Grady is at the top of his class and a member of the soccer, ice hockey and golf teams.

He plans to major in physics in college and hopes to apply that degree in the medical field.

