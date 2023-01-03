Blizzard cleanup costs strain municipal budgets

Town of Alexandra Highway Department plows
Town of Alexandra Highway Department plows(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - The Blizzard of ‘22 is over, but cleanup costs are just rolling in. Two longtime north country officials say those costs are the highest they’ve seen from any single storm in their time on the job.

The town of Hammond spent $10,000 keeping the roads clean throughout the Blizzard of ‘22. Town Supervisor Ron Bertram says most of it kept plows on the roads, paying the 3-person crew overtime.

“This is my 13th year here and we’ve never had that type of event. I can remember the Ice Storm of ‘98 and the Blizzard of ‘77. I’m old enough, but I wasn’t in the town office,” he said.

Each year the town allots $250,000 towards cleanup. Although costs from this storm were higher than usual, Bertram says Hammond will be fine because an early spring in 2022 saved some money.

“We probably got a free month last year. We had sand, salt, and no overtime so we’re within budget,” he said.

In the neighboring town of Alexandria, the storm ran up a much larger bill.

Its highway department has a 10-person team, and over the better part of a week, it spent $71,214.02.

Alexandria Highway Superintendent Mike Tibbles says that puts a strain on the budget, but it shouldn’t pose many issues.

“The board has been pretty generous. They’ll help me out when I need it. I have all the faith in the world for them and that part of it,” he said.

Throughout Christmas Day, crews got pretty used to the inside of the plows. On Christmas Eve, they spent 13 and a half hours in the seat. Christmas itself: 14 hours.

“Those guys are the heroes. Those guys didn’t get Christmas or Christmas Eve with their families. They stayed on the roads and they helped as every plow driver in northern New York did,” said Tibbles.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Sheriff
Man accused of choking, restraining woman
Samaritan Medical Center welcomed it’s first baby of 2023 in the early morning hours Sunday.
Welcome Julian! Watertown’s first baby of 2023 is born
Miguel Harvey
Troopers: Man robs mother after threatening her with box cutter
New York is going green once again. A new law signed Friday by Governor Kathy Hochul officially...
North Country funeral homes react to NYS greenlighting organic reduction
As 2022 draws to a close, we got a glimpse at one of the last ships making it’s way down the...
The St. Lawrence Seaway closes for the year

Latest News

Watertown Golf Club
Watertown now seeking environmental assessment, appraisal of golf course
The village sign shows many service groups that are active in the Potsdam community.
With national membership numbers down, how are Potsdam service clubs doing?
Dr. James Willis
Local doctor, school trainer discuss cardiac arrest in athletes
Watertown City Council Member Sarah Compo Pierce posted photos on Facebook showing golf carts...
Watertown Golf Club owner fires back after social media post