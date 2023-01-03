Bruce R. Dobbins, 82, of Honeyville and Adams Center

Bruce R. Dobbins, 82, of Honeyville, Adams Center passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Bruce R. Dobbins, 82, of Honeyville, Adams Center passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 7th from 11:00 am – 1:00pm at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Bruce was born March 31, 1940, to Wellington and Gladys Waite Dobbin at the family farmstead on Dobbins Road in Rodman.

He graduated from Adams High School in 1959. He farmed with his father and was an experimental machinist at the New York Air Brake for over 20 years. He then worked at Fisher Cast and owned and operated B.R. Dobbins Lathe and Mill Work in Honeyville for many years.

Bruce and his wife Norma Jean Marlowe celebrated 60 years of marriage on November 24, 2022.

Family, friends, and neighbors were very important to Bruce, and he loved to lend a helping hand whenever possible. He also enjoyed camping with his family, cooking camp meals, and spending long evenings around a campfire, trading family stories and looking at the stars. Bruce liked coming up with new family projects and was happiest when teaching his kids and grandkids how to drive a tractor, build a shed or split wood. Unfortunately, he never got around to teaching them how to thread the baling twine on the old baler.

Bruce is survived by his wife Norma and daughters Sarah Patton (Thomas Cullity) and Amy Beacham (Jeffrey) and grandchildren Ethan Cullity, Timothy Beacham, and Samantha Beacham. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Carolyn Marlowe, his sister Mabel Kay Shattuck, many nieces, and a nephew, and several “adopted kids”.

Bruce was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Gordon and Allan Dobbin.

Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice in memory of Bruce. Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

