Published: Jan. 3, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donald Furgison, 68, of Watertown passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on January 3, 2023.

Born into a farm family, Don was a member of the FFA in his early years and managed the farm on Rt. 12 for eight years after his father passed away in 1988. Later, Don and his wife bought a milk hauling business, Don Furgison Bulk Milk. He had a true passion for working with farmers, especially the generational farms scattered throughout the north county. While running his business, he worked closely with Jefferson Bulk Milk and received an award for 25 years of service.

While Don enjoyed his work, his family was his most precious gift. He was married to his wife Martha (Snyder) Furgison of 41 years and had two daughters, Lisa and Ashley, whom he considered his greatest achievement. He loved being a grandfather to his two granddaughters, Adalyn and Riley, and enjoyed playing cards with them.

In his free time, he liked to be outside and tinker in his garage.

He was a proud member of the graduating class of 1972 at Copenhagen Central School.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Madeline and Wesley Furgison of Copenhagen. He is survived by his wife, Martha Furgison, daughters Ashley Aucter (Jeff) and Lisa McEwen (Jason), his two grandchildren Adalyn, 7, and Riley, 6, along with his three siblings Nancy Sullivan, Rick Furgison, and Joline Furgison.

To honor Don’s memory, we are holding calling hours at Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 11am-1pm with a prayer service at 1:00pm at the funeral home. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Elks Lodge 1726 in Carthage.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alumni Association of Copenhagen Central School, P.O. Box 298, Copenhagen, NY 13626. Please include a note on the donation, “in memory of Don Furgison.”

To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

