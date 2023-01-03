Dorothy F. McLear, 86, of Hammond

Dorothy F. McLear, age 86 of Hammond, passed away Sunday (January 1, 2023) at her home with her husband by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy F. McLear, age 86 of Hammond, passed away Sunday (January 1, 2023) at her home with her husband by her side. Entombment will be private at the Oswegatchie Memorial Park.

Surviving is her husband of 66 years, Marvin McLear; two sons Jeffrey (Elaine) McLear of New Bremen,

Joel (Jeanne) McLear of Whitesboro; two daughters Judy (Robert) Kaban of Lowville and Joy (Gerald)

Jackson of Lowville; grandchildren Diane McLear-Groman, Theresa & Christine McLear, Jeanette Dapre,

Michael & John Verdon, Rebecca Larson, Beth Valis, Rachael, Deborah & Abigail Kaban and Collin & Tanner Jackson; 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters Iona Watson of Maine and Elizabeth Stevenson of Pulaski; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

She was predeceased by three brothers Malcolm, Robert & Franklin Barney and a sister Eva Marsaw.

Dorothy was born on February 21, 1936 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of Augusta & Alma (Felt) Barney. She graduated from Hammond High School and continued her education at Ogdensburg Business school. She married Marvin McLear on January 28, 1956 at the Hammond Presbyterian Church. They settled in Lowville, NY with their family. Dorothy extended her education at Jeff/Lewis BOCES and became a NYS licensed cosmetologist. Later on they moved back to Black Lake, NY.

During her career she worked as a self-employed beautician, substitute teacher for cosmetology at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, volunteered for Meal on Wheels and was a homemaker while her children were young. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, being on the water and spending time with her family that she cherished.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Black Lake Cemetery Association or the Brier Hill or

Memorial contributions can be made to the Black Lake Cemetery Association or the Brier Hill or Hammond Fire Departments.

