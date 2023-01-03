Eleanor M. Reed, 100, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - On January 2, 2023, Eleanor Mae Reed age 100 years, passed away with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Flicksville, PA and was the only child of Paul and Mary Starner. After graduation from Phillipsburg High School, she married Donald Smith who predeceased her in 1961. She then married Carl Reed who predeceased her in 1997.

Eleanor is survived by her daughters Donna Stumbaugh; Brenda Thomas and Colleen & Paul Devine. She is survived by her stepchildren Jacqueline Jennings; Damon & Barbara Reed; Denise & Sonny Mellot; Tena Allen; Celeste & Dale Planty and Carl “Mac” & Marie Reed. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a stepson Daniel Reed.

Nanny as she was affectionally known by many will remain in the hearts of her loved ones and the many lives she touched.

Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday January 7, 2023 form 2-4pm at the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY 13662 A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 4pm.

Donations can be made in her name to The First Baptist Church of Canton. 5 E Main St, Canton, NY 13617

Family and friends are invited to share on-line condolences and memories at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

