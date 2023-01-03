Frances M. (Brabaw) Sheridan, 89, of Pyrites, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Emergency Room after being stricken ill at home. (Source: Funeral Home)

PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Frances M. (Brabaw) Sheridan, 89, of Pyrites, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Emergency Room after being stricken ill at home. She was surrounded by her family.

Frances was born July 30, 1933 in her family home in Pyrites, a daughter of the late George and Flora (Wade) Brabaw. She attended Pyrites Country Schools and graduated from Canton High School. Early on, Frances worked at J.J. Newberry Co. On June 20, 1956, Frances was united by marriage to Lawrence C. Sheridan at the First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jack Wells, officiating. Mr. Sheridan predeceased her February 13, 2011.

Following marriage, Frances became a homemaker and mother, raising three children, Larry, Wayne and Colleen. She was a member of the West Potsdam Fire Department Auxiliary, enjoyed knitting, cooking and all of her pets.

Frances is survived by her three children, Lawrence (Susan) Sheridan Jr., Wayne (Joyce) Sheridan and Colleen Sheridan; grandchildren, John Sheridan (Whitney McRobbie) and Ashleigh (Marcus) Laramay.

In addition to her beloved husband Lawrence and parents, George and Flora, Frances is predeceased by all nine of her siblings.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Gracious Friends Animal Sanctuary, 8201 State Route 58; Heuvelton, NY 13654, Gouverneur Rescue, 1024 US 11; Gouverneur, NY 13642 or to the West Potsdam Fire Auxiliary, 801 County Route 34; Potsdam, NY 13676.

A graveside service and celebration of life will be held in the spring. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Frances M. Sheridan are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.