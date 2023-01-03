John H. “Jack” Charlebois, 86, of Watertown

John H. “Jack” Charlebois, 86, Watertown, passed away Sunday evening, January 1, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John H. “Jack” Charlebois, 86, Watertown, passed away Sunday evening, January 1, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Jack was born in Watertown April 14, 1936, son of Harold “Sonny” and Margaret E. “Betty” Patterson Charlebois. He was a 1954 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy and received his Bachelors in Civil Engineering from Clarkson College in 1958.

On November 9, 1963 he married Mary J. DeFranco at Holy Family Church.

Jack was a Highway Designer for New York State Department of Transportation, Watertown and retired after almost 40 years of service to the State. The couple spent 11 years in Green Valley, AZ where he was a member of the Woodworking Club of Green Valley. Jack made beautiful inlaid wood bowls and toys and enjoyed volunteering for the White Elephant in Arizona, a thrift store and charity. They then moved to Fredericksburg, VA for 5 years before returning to the North Country 8 years ago. He was a former communicant of Holy Family Church and currently attended Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville.

Along with his wife, Mary, Jack is survived by his two children, Denise Huzil and husband Richard, Springfield, VA and John D. Charlebois and wife Andrea, Watertown; 5 grandchildren, Maria Brundage and husband Josh, Dylan Maney-Turner, and Tylar, Kadyn, and Addyson Charlebois; great grandson Nolan Brundage and a great granddaughter on the way, Mia Charlebois; brother Gary W. Charlebois and wife Ann, Watertown; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. His grandson, Eastyn Rae Charlebois, died in August 2005.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 6, at 10AM in Glenwood Cemetery. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to John’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to the Michelle DeFranco Nursing Scholarship, c/o Jefferson Community College, 1220 Coffeen St., Watertown, NY 13601.

