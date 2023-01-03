Leonard R. O’Dell, Jr., 87, of Mannsville

Leonard R. O’Dell, Jr., 87, peacefully left his earthly home on December 31, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Leonard R. O’Dell, Jr., 87, peacefully left his earthly home on December 31, 2022.

Leonard, fondly known as “Red” or “Lenny”, was born to Mildred and Leonard “Mike” Sr. on August 13th, 1935. He grew up in Mannsville NY. Upon graduation his family moved to Watkins Glen. Len enlisted in the Army and served as a Specialist third class from 1954 to 1956 and spent most of that time in Korea. Upon return he made his home in Hammondsport and upon retirement in Bath before moving to Lowville in 2019 to be near his daughter.

Leonard married Janet Symonds July 20th, 1957. They shared many good times and were known to be fantastic dancers always ending a dance with the Dip. Many of their good times and memories were at Snug Harbor Restaurant on Keuka Lake. Janet predeceased Lenny in October of 2019.

Leonard is survived by his four children, Mike (Deb) O’Dell, Patrick O’Dell, Cheryl (Joe) Scribellito and Ellen (John) Scanlon who cared for him and Janet in their later years. Leonard was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother and sister in Law, John (Carolyn) Symonds and sister in law Judy (Rich) Barrick, nieces and nephews and lifelong friend Jean Clift and family.

Len was not a stranger to hard work. He worked at Mercury Aircraft, moonlighted bartending at Snug Harbor, did construction and even moved his family to Florida in 1971 to help build the contemporary Motel at Disney World. Upon return to Hammondsport he worked at Frey and Campbell in purchasing and retired in 2001. Len knew what it was to give back to your community. He volunteered driving Veterans and he and Janet did coffee hour at the Bath Infirmary on Sundays and delivered Meals on Wheels. Len was always quick to help a neighbor. Leonard was a parishioner of the Presbyterian Church in Hammondsport and then in Bath upon retirement where he served on the grounds committee and also helped with coffee hour. Len loved his dogs so much so that their names are on his grave stone and their ashes will be placed with Len and Janet.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to all of the staff at Meadowbrook Terrace, assisted living in Carthage. They go above and beyond to offer a warm and caring environment and dignity to all of their residents. They especially persevered during Covid which did not go unnoticed or unappreciated.

In keeping with Leonard’s wishes there will be a private graveside service in the spring at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Hammondsport NY. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.