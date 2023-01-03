Lewis L. “Porky” Garrow, 76, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Lewis L. “Porky” Garrow, 76, of Sweet Grass Manor, passed away Sunday morning, January 1, 2023 at the University of Vermont Medical Center with his loving family at his side.

Friends may call at the Akwesasne Homemakers starting on Wednesday beginning at 12:00 PM until 10:00 AM Thursday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 AM at St. Regis Catholic Church, with Rev. Jerome Pastores, celebrating.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

