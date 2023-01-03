Lowville looks to make noise on the volleyball court

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lowville volleyball team is ready for the second half of the season.

The Red Raiders are off to a 4-1 start.

Coach Jim Rhodes and his players are pleased with the season so far.

Lowville volleyball is a Class C team this season. Tough competition is expected, especially once sectionals begin.

As far as what the rest of the season has in store, the Red Raiders expect improvement as the campaign continues.

Lowville should be a force on the court as the season rolls along.

