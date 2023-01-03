Patricia A. Patchen, 85, of LaFargeville

Patricia A. Patchen, 85, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at home where she was under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Patchen, 85, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at home where she was under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Pat was born March 6, 1937, in Potsdam, the daughter of Leon Maine and Anne Chase Maine. She graduated from Carthage Central in 1955. Following graduation, she married Ira Patchen. The two purchased the family farm in LaFargeville where they raised their 8 children until their marriage ended in divorce. In 1982, she married Charles Lyman and after 10 years this marriage also ended in divorce.

She started her dispatch career with the City of Watertown in 1975, then transitioned to Jefferson County’s new 911 Dispatch system where she retired in 2002 after 26 years of service.

Pat was a lifetime member of the Depauville Fire Department and a Volunteer with the Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service (TIERS)., where she was a Level 1 EMT/Driver, and a communicant of the Depauville Methodist Church. While with TIERS she was well known for her “legendary” Thursday morning breakfasts including her “famous” homemade bread.

She enjoyed ceramics, traveling, gardening, sewing, reading, and most importantly spending time with her family. She also had a passion for volunteering as much as she possibly could.

Surviving are her children, Jo Anne Bruce of Lake Placid, Karen Verdegaal of Clayton, Donna (Travis Rogers) Patchen of LaFargeville, Michael (Jenny) Patchen of Clayton, Kevin (Richelle) Patchen of LaFargeville, Paul (Nancy) Patchen of Depauville, 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Martha Smith of Watertown; several nieces and nephews. Pat was also lucky to have an extended family with David and Christine Stark of Cape Vincent

Pat was predeceased by a son William Patchen, a daughter Debbie Patchen Henry, a grandson Jonathan Patchen, two sisters Helen Ormiston and Lucy Nunmaker, and a brother Harold Maine.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 6 from 2 to 5 pm at T R Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton. Chaplain Samuel P. Lundy will conduct a service immediately

following the calling hours. A gathering will follow at the Depauville Social Hall. Burial will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Depauville Fire Department, P.O. Box 99, Depauville, N.Y. 13632, or T.I.E.R.S. P.O. Box 524, Clayton, N.Y. 13634 or their website tirescue.org.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Kristi Bushey, Courtney Hughes, Mary Patch, Cecelia Norfolk, and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.