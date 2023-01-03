Rain off & on through Thursday

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day starts out dry, but won’t stay that way.

Rain showers will move in by early afternoon. Downpours could be heavy. Highs will be around 40.

Rain continues overnight. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

Showers continue Wednesday but will be more scattered. Most of the rain will be in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s. There’s a chance of mixed precipitation overnight into Thursday.

There will be more rain Thursday, most likely in the afternoon. Highs will be around 40.

Rain and snow could mix on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

There’s a 30% chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.

It will be mostly cloudy and 35 on Monday.

