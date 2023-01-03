Rex L. Satchwell, 71, of Dexter, NY, passed away at his home on January 2, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Rex L. Satchwell, 71, of Dexter, NY, passed away at his home on January 2, 2023.

He was born on December 4, 1951 in Watertown, NY, son of Gerald and Betty (Paro) Satchwell.

He graduated from General Brown High School in 1971 and enlisted in the US Navy on October 20, 1971. He served 5 years both in active duty and the Naval reserves, serving abroad on the USS Hawkins (DD 873) during the Vietnam war. He was honorably discharged on October 5, 1976 and received the National Defense Service Medal.

While serving in the reserves, Rex began his career with the City of Watertown. He worked primarily at Thompson Park where he was responsible for maintaining the grounds. The last few years of his career he worked for DPW, and on April 19, 2008 he retired as a working foreman, having served the city for 33 years.

His first marriage to Kathleen Goodnough brought them two boys. He married Sharon A. Jardin of Dexter on June 6, 1992 and the couple resided in Dexter.

Rex loved to hunt, shoot trap, fish, and spend time at his hunting camp with family and friends. He enjoyed cooking, doing crossword puzzles and had many other interests throughout the years.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 30 years, Sharon A. Satchwell, Dexter, NY; his son, Shane M. Satchwell, Dexter, NY; a daughter and son-in-law, Erica (Kevin) McKinley, Georgetown, TX; three grandchildren, Katelin, Ryan and Megan; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Rob Satchwell, Terry (Bev) Satchwell, all of Watertown, NY; two sisters, Penny Johns, Watertown, NY and Bonnie (Steve) Gerstenschlager, Brownville, NY; many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, and his son Scott Satchwell.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. A celebration of life will take place at the Dexter American Legion, Sunday January 8, 2023 from 2:00- 5:00 pm

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Rex’s memory to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

