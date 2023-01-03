Roger M. Hedden, Jr., 58, of St. Johnsville

Roger M. Hedden, Jr., 58, of the Town of St. Johnsville, NY, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Little Falls Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

ST. JOHNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Roger M. Hedden, Jr., 58, of the Town of St. Johnsville, NY, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Little Falls Hospital.

He was born on February 29, 1964 in Carthage, NY the son of the late Roger M. and Frances C. (Covell) Hedden, Sr. Roger was educated in Carthage, NY.

His marriage to Shelli M. Perrigo took place on June 17, 2006 in Great Bend, NY.

Roger was employed as a machine operator for Hale Manufacturing in Schuyler, NY.

Survivors include his loving wife of 16 years, Shelli; sons and wives, Derek & Jessica Monroe, Justin & Brittany Hedden & Joshua Hedden; grand children, Kailee and Zoey Monroe, Amelia Hedden, and Logan Hedden; siblings, Carrie Hedden Sherrod and Catherine Hubbard. He is also survived by his stepdaughters, Brittany and Courtney Empey, with the following grandchildren Macie, Lane and Eli; several aunts, uncles and cousins including Robin Merritt, Kim Lewis, & Maxine Covell.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Charles Ivan Hedden and Carol Ann Hedden.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Bruce Funeral Home, 131 Maple St., Black River, NY. A celebration of life will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Dinner will follow at Jose O’Connors, in Carthage, NY for those that want to join.

Online condolences may be left at www.brucefh.com

