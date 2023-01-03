Roman Holiday - 70 th Anniversary

On the Big Screen-January 22 and 25
75th Anniversary on the Big Screen
75th Anniversary on the Big Screen(Allies Interactive Services Pvt. Ltd. | story blocks)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Celebrating 70 years - ROMAN HOLIDAY features a legendary, Oscar®-winning performance from Audrey Hepburn (in her first starring role). Nominated for a total of 10 Oscars®, including Best Picture, it’s the story of a modern-day princess who, rebelling against the royal obligations, explores Rome on her own. She soon meets an American newspaperman (Gregory Peck) who pretends ignorance of her true identity, in the hopes of obtaining an exclusive story. Naturally, his plan falters as they inevitably fall in love. Featuring Eddie Albert as a carefree cameraman pal, a classic Dalton Trumbo screenplay, expert direction from William Wyler, and featuring Edith Head’s Oscar®-winning costumes, it’s a timeless romantic comedy considered to be one of the greatest films from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

A Fathom Event

At Regal Cinema Salmon Run Mall

January 22 and 25

