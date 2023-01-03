School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole, police say

State police said Walter Collie, 43, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the...
State police said Walter Collie, 43, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the school bus into a utility pole on Sept. 12.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A school bus driver in West Virginia was arrested in connection to a crash that sent six students to the hospital in September.

According to West Virginia State Police, Walter Collie, 43, was arrested Tuesday for DUI with a minor and DUI causing injury.

State police said Collie was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the school bus into a utility pole on Sept. 12.

Officials said about 40 students were onboard at the time of the crash. Six students were injured and sent to the hospital.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Sheriff
Man accused of choking, restraining woman
Samaritan Medical Center welcomed it’s first baby of 2023 in the early morning hours Sunday.
Welcome Julian! Watertown’s first baby of 2023 is born
Miguel Harvey
Troopers: Man robs mother after threatening her with box cutter
New York is going green once again. A new law signed Friday by Governor Kathy Hochul officially...
North Country funeral homes react to NYS greenlighting organic reduction
As 2022 draws to a close, we got a glimpse at one of the last ships making it’s way down the...
The St. Lawrence Seaway closes for the year

Latest News

A credit freeze keeps new accounts from being opened in your name
Securing your personal information is essential to protect yourself from fraud
United States Rep. Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, says Santos should resign if he had...
Rep. Clark: George Santos should resign
Embattled Congressman-elect George Santos was seen outside of his office on Capitol Hill before...
Congressman-elect Santos seen outside office on Capitol Hill
WYW credit freeze
FILE - A group of video game testers is forming Microsoft's first labor union in the U.S.,...
Video game workers form Microsoft’s first US labor union