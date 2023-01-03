Stefanik nominates McCarthy as House speaker

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik officially nominated Kevin McCarthy to be speaker of the House of Representatives.

As chair of the House Republican Conference, Stefanik (R. - 21st District) introduced the California lawmaker as the GOP’s nominee for speaker.

“Kevin McCarthy is a strong conservative, he is proudly pro-life, a supporter of our Second Amendment rights, and he is committed to stopping wasteful government spending and shrinking the size of government,” she said. “No one in this body has worked harder for this Republican majority than Kevin McCarthy.”

Many Republicans, not all, received a standing ovation after Stefanik nominated him.

“Since the day Kevin was elected as our leader, House Republicans have only gained seats and won,” said Stefanik. “Kevin knows what we stand for, he knows when we should engage in the fight, and he knows how to build consensus.”

McCarthy is fighting to become speaker as his party takes slim control of the chamber.

A challenge was quickly raised by Congressman Andy Biggs (R. - Arizona), a conservative former leader of the Freedom Caucus, who was nominated by a fellow conservative as speaker.

More than a dozen Republicans peeled away, opposing McCarthy with votes for Biggs or others in protest.

The showdown could devolve into a prolonged floor fight.

