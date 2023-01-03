Titus E Witmer, 78, formerly of Lowville, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY with his family by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Titus E Witmer, 78, formerly of Lowville, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY with his family by his side.

Titus was born on November 22, 1944 in Myerstown, PA. the son of Paul and Irene Witmer. He attended Myerstown Mennonite School and at a young age went to work on the family farm.

He married Eunice M. Wissler on June 19, 1965. Titus worked as a mechanic for Dutchman Truck Service in Ephrata, PA. In 1970, he started his own auto repair shop, Bowmansville Auto Shop located in Bowmansville, PA. In the fall of 1981, Titus and his family moved to Lowville, NY where he opened Dutchman Auto Service. Locally known as “The Dutchman”, Titus became known as the mechanic who could find and fix even the most hard to diagnose problems. He retired from the business in 2009. Titus had a lifelong passion for all vehicles, he enjoyed going to car shows and meticulously reading every issue of his Hemmings Motor News subscription. He loved spending time outdoors and had a strong affection for the winter season. With an eclectic and varied interest in music, you never knew what you might find him listening to in the living room or his shop.

Above all else, he loved spending time with his family; being a husband, father and papa.

Titus is survived by his wife, Eunice Witmer, Lowville; three daughters, Lanette (Ken) Liddiard, Turin, NY, Kelly (Joe) Bellavance, Brooklyn, CT, Kimberly (Sanderson) Tattersall, Lisbon, CT; four grandsons, Cory (Lindsey) Schaab, Lowville, NY, Adam Schaab, Lowville, NY, Ian and Jacob Tattersall, Lisbon, CT; seven sisters and one brother, Arlene Martin, Pantego, NC, Ruth (Arthur) Shirk, Robesonia, PA, John David (Mabel) Witmer, Richland, PA, Dorothy (Richard) Rogers, Seminole, AL, Sara (Roy) Diem, Spring Grove, PA, Rhoda (Mervin) Martin, Pelham, GA, Lois (Paul) Miller, Pelham, GA, Eunice Mussleman, Tyrone, PA.

Titus’ wishes were to be cremated. Calling hours will be on Sunday, January 15th at Sundquist Funeral Home, Lowville, NY from 1 to 3:00pm, with a Memorial Service to immediately follow with Rev. Evan Zehr, officiating.

Memorials in Titus’s name may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter, PO Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218

