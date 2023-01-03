Tomorrow’s Health: Treating osteoporosis, vaccine effectiveness & dry eye treatment

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Preventing injuries for patients with dry eyes and new guidelines to treat osteoporosis.

Treating osteoporosis

The American College of Physicians is now recommending a class of drugs known as bisphosphonates for the initial treatment of osteoporosis in men and post-menopausal women.

Researchers say the drugs can help reduce fractures but advise against using them for more than five years unless there is a strong indication to continue treatment.

COVID vaccine effectiveness

A new study conducted in California prisons finds COVID-19 vaccines and boosters can limit the severity of the virus even in places where many people are getting infected.

During a six-month period, among inmates with an 81% vaccination rate, researchers identified more than 22,000 COVID cases, but reported only 31 hospitalizations and no deaths.

Dry eye treatment

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine have identified proteins made by stem cells that can help treat and prevent eye injuries linked to dry eyes.

People with dry eye disease are more likely to suffer an injury to their cornea and this study targets a new way to regenerate the cornea after injury.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.