Watertown crews collecting Xmas trees through January 13

Discarded Christmas tree
Discarded Christmas tree(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Department of Public Works will continue to pick up discarded Christmas trees around the city through January 13.

Trees should be free of all decorations and tinsel. Trees shouldn’t be in bags.

The city says trees should be put in the area between the sidewalk and the edge of the road, but not to put them on the sidewalk or in the street.

Collected trees will eventually be chipped and used as mulch.

