Watertown to host regional boxing tourney

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown has seen its share of boxing, but this is something different.

Watertown Area Boxing Club head coach Johnny Pepe says this weekend’s Silver Gloves boxing tournament will draw boxers from across the Northeast.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The regional boxing tournament will involve boxers from 8 to 16 years old from New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, and Vermont.

The Watertown tournament will be Saturday, January 7, and Sunday, January 8, at the Watertown Fairgrounds exhibition hall.

The doors open at noon and the fights begin at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and will be at the door.

Find out more at watertownareaboxingclub.com.

