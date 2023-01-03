Youth Auditions at Syracuse Stage

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Syracuse Stage artistic team announced today that it is seeking local youth actors for performance opportunities in the upcoming productions of Thornton Wilder’s American classic Our Town and the world premiere of Tender Rain by Syracuse Stage Resident Playwright Kyle Bass.

Auditioners should note that the production schedule for Our Town includes three morning student matinees in addition to evening performances. The productions open on March 29 for Our Town and May 3 for Tender Rain and close on April 16 and May 21 respectively. Cast members must be available for rehearsals at Syracuse Stage. Rehearsals for Our Town begin March 7 and rehearsals for Tender Rain begin April 4. Rehearsals are not held on Mondays. Young actors will not be required to be at all rehearsals. Rehearsals for youth actors will generally be held weekdays after 4 p.m. and daytime on weekends.

The Opportunity:

Our Town

By Thornton Wilder

Directed by Robert Hupp

Seeking casting for:

WALLY WEBB: Any ethnicity, young boy aged 11 to 13, a Boy Scout. Sincere and friendly.

REBECCA GIBBS: Any ethnicity, young girl aged 11 to 13. Has a strong sense of energy and wonder about the world. Inquisitive and curious.

Tender Rain

By Kyle Bass

Directed by Rodney Hudson

Seeking casting for:

DEIRDRE: Black female. 12 years old. Scared but brave. Longs to return home. Also plays ARALIA: Black female. 11. The Doctor’s daughter. Shy. Smart. Neat as a pin.

Auditions will be held in-person on Jan. 25 and 28. All audition submission instructions will be updated on the Syracuse Stage website at https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities.

Notes:

· Actors are required to bring a picture and resume.

· Actors will be emailed a few pages of the script in advance to prepare for auditions.

· Actors of all ethnicities are strongly encouraged to audition.

· Our Town performance schedule available here.

· Tender Rain performance schedule available here.

· Please note that proof of vaccination is required to work at Syracuse Stage.

· To sign up for an audition slot, please use this link: shorturl.at/gpQV0

Any questions about the auditioning process should be directed to Cynthia Reid, cjmoor02@syr.edu.

Tickets for both Our Town and Tender Rain are on sale now at www.syracusestage.org or by calling the Box Office at 315.443.3275.

