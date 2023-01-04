Career-Tech All-Star: Abigail Kishel

Career-Tech All-Star: Abigail Kishel
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Abigail Kishel wants to help people through the stigma of mental health issues.

“If I could help somebody feel a little more comfortable with asking for help or getting the right help that they needed, it would be perfect because I feel that mental health is really swept underneath the rug.”

The Watertown High School student is this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star. She studies medical assisting at Bohlen Technical Center.

She plans to attend Jefferson Community College to study to become a psychiatric therapist and, hopefully, have her own practice someday.

Watch the video to learn more about her.

