Career-Tech All-Star: Abigail Kishel
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Abigail Kishel wants to help people through the stigma of mental health issues.
“If I could help somebody feel a little more comfortable with asking for help or getting the right help that they needed, it would be perfect because I feel that mental health is really swept underneath the rug.”
The Watertown High School student is this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star. She studies medical assisting at Bohlen Technical Center.
She plans to attend Jefferson Community College to study to become a psychiatric therapist and, hopefully, have her own practice someday.
