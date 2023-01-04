Dolores M. Swamp, 60, of Akwesasne

Dolores M. Swamp, 60, of Leo Swamp Road, tragically died along with her sister, Lisa Ward, early Sunday morning January 1, 2023 at Alice Hyde Medical Center, from injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle accident. (Funeral Home)

AWKESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Dolores M. Swamp, 60, of Leo Swamp Road, tragically died along with her sister, Lisa Ward, early Sunday morning January 1, 2023 at Alice Hyde Medical Center, from injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Dolores was born on February 5, 1962 in Syracuse, the daughter of the late Alex and Rita (Lazore) Smoke. She attended school in Snye and at Salmon River. A marriage to Allen Swamp, blessed her with 5 children before their separation.

Dolores worked for many restaurants in Akwesasne including Billy’s Bingo Palace, Bears Den, and most recently Jrecks’ Subs. She was a proud member and volunteer for the Snye Recreation Committee and truly enjoyed beading and cooking. As a cancer survivor, she was active with the Akwesasne Cancer Support Group and was also a member of the Akwesasne Death Benefits Group. She enjoyed spending time with her children, watching her grandchildren, and hanging out with her sisters. She also enjoyed DIY projects, playing bingo, and puzzles.

Dolores is survived by her children, Shawn “Toton’s” Swamp (MJ) of Akwesasne; Jessica Cox (John) of Norfolk; Leon Swamp (Darilee) of Akwesasne; Lacey Swamp (Tory Thompson) of Akwesasne; and Larry Swamp of Akwesasne; her grandchildren, Brooklyn, Harmony, Adalynn, Luxxen, Adysonn, and her grandpup Dva; her sisters, Mary Terrance of Akwesasne, Clara Burk (Al) of Akwesasne; Valerie Ramirez (Willie) of Massena; Dorothy Smoke (Rich) of Akwesasne; and Iris LaFrance (Pete) of Akwesasne; her brothers, Alex Smoke Jr. and Allen John Smoke (Chrissy), both of Akwesasne; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Sally Cook, Veronica Smoke and Lisa Ward; and a granddaughter, Akira.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Akwesasne Cancer Support Group.

Friends may call at the Akwesasne Homemakers starting Thursday 6:00 PM until Saturday 11:00 AM when funeral services will be held.

Friends may call at the Akwesasne Homemakers starting Thursday 6:00 PM until Saturday 11:00 AM when funeral services will be held.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena

