Ellojean “Nanny” Fitzgerald, 84, of Henderson

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Ellojean “Nanny” Fitzgerald, 84, of Bishop Street Road, Henderson, died December 31, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.

Born January 6, 1938, in Watertown NY, a daughter of Russel B. and Beatrice Covey Carpenter. She attended school in Watertown then later at Hounsfield in Sackets Harbor. She didn’t graduate at that time due to health reasons but later went on to receive her GED, which she was very proud of.

On July 7, 1956, she married Leroy M. Fitzgerald, Brownville, at St. Andrew’s Church with the Rev. John Kennedy officiating.

Her husband served in the Air Force for 20 years, starting their married life in Texas. They then went on to live in several different locations like Puerto Rico and Homestead Florida, later ending up at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome. Being a military wife meant they would move their family when the need would arise, every few years or so. She not only raised 5 children during this time, but would work waitressing jobs to make extra money when the family needed it. After her husband’s retirement from the military, she went to work at Samaritan Keep Home, and later at Samaritan Medical Center in the laundry department where she worked up until her retirement in 1995.

Jean loved to knit and crochet, making dolls and afghans for family and friends. She even attended a few craft shows to sell some of her creations. She enjoyed baking, always making her famous gum drop and zucchini bread during the holidays, and making sure we all received some! She enjoyed hunting with her husband and boys. When she wasn’t baking you could find her “playing in her garden” as she called it, enjoying planting and caring for her flowers. She was also an avid reader, and would swap books with whomever she could. The Green Bay Packers were her team!

She had the opportunity to take the trip of a lifetime, traveling on a 20 day journey thru the United Kingdom which she fondly remembered often.

She was a member of the Sackets Harbor American Legion.

Surviving are two sons, Raymond W. Fitzgerald, Henderson; Patrick M. and his wife Rose, Henderson; and two daughters, Cheryl A. Ashley, Great Bend; and Sharon R. Dack, Henderson. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Jason Ashley, Great Bend; Laurie LaBrake, Carthage; Lloyd Ashley, Carthage; Justin Dack, Ogdensburg; Shelby Knapp, Henderson; Jordan Ramsdell, Adams; and Bailey Fitzgerald, Henderson; and six greatgrandchildren, several cousins and nieces and nephews.

Her husband of 41 years, LeRoy, a son, Kevin, and a brother Larry Carpenter and his wife Roberta all predeceased her.

Arrangements with DL Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. There will be no calling hours per her wishes. A burial and graveside service will be planned for spring.

A special thank you to Eric Anderson and the Henderson Ambulance squad for all their care and support. We would appreciate, in lieu of flowers, to make a donation in her memory to the Henderson Ambulance Squad, 8939 NY-178 Henderson, NY, 13650.

