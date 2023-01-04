FBI increases reward for information on Capitol pipe bomb suspect

FBI increases reward for attempted pipe bomber to $500,000. (Source: FBI/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI has increased the reward money for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who placed pipe bombs in Washington D.C.

The reward is now $500,000.

Surveillance video shows an individual wearing a mask and a gray hoodie placing pipe bombs outside both the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarter buildings.

It happened two years ago on January 5, 2021, the night before the Jan. 6 riot.

Those bombs were placed in the evening and discovered the following afternoon.

Neither of them detonated, but Vice President-elect Kamala Harris drove within several yards of the bomb outside the DNC.

So far, the FBI has conducted 1,000 interviews watched 39,000 videos and assessed nearly 500 tips.

The new half-million-dollar reward marks a massive jump from the $100,000 reward that has stood for more than a year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown City Council Member Sarah Compo Pierce posted photos on Facebook showing golf carts...
Watertown Golf Club owner fires back after social media post
Former Watertown Mayor T. Urling Walker pictured in 2017
T. Urling Walker, former Watertown mayor, dies at 97
New York is going green once again. A new law signed Friday by Governor Kathy Hochul officially...
North Country funeral homes react to NYS greenlighting organic reduction
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff

Latest News

Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
Family rep: Hamlin’s recovery moving in positive direction
WWNY
Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match program raises over $2M
FBI increases reward for attempted pipe bomber to $500,000.
FBI: Surveillance video shows Capitol pipe bomber suspect
President Joe Biden is applauded by, from left, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike...
Biden aims to highlight bipartisanship amid House GOP chaos