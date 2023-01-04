Florence A. Sheltray, 82, of Carthage

Florence A. Sheltray, 82, of 222 State St., Carthage, died Monday evening, January 2,2023 at University Hospital, SUNY Health and Science Center in Syracuse after being stricken at her residence on December 14th. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Florence A. Sheltray, 82, of 222 State St., Carthage, died Monday evening, January 2,2023 at University Hospital, SUNY Health and Science Center in Syracuse after being stricken at her residence on December 14th.

Florence was born July 24,1940 in the Town of Orange near Bath, NY, the daughter of the late Lewis and Louella (Brace) Parker. She has lived in Carthage for many years where she worked for Braman MFG and retired several years ago. Her longtime companion, Thomas Hutchins died on January 8, 2020.

She is survived by a daughter, Anna Moroughan of Levittown, NY, a son, Robert Sheltray of Sandy Creek, 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her daughter, Norma Camidge and her 12 brothers and sisters.

It was her wish to be cremated and a memorial service is being planned by her family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. Condolences may be made to www.bezanillafh.com.

