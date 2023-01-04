Florence A. Sheltray, 82, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Florence A. Sheltray, 82, of 222 State St., Carthage, died Monday evening, January 2,2023 at...
Florence A. Sheltray, 82, of 222 State St., Carthage, died Monday evening, January 2,2023 at University Hospital, SUNY Health and Science Center in Syracuse after being stricken at her residence on December 14th.(Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Florence A. Sheltray, 82, of 222 State St., Carthage, died Monday evening, January 2,2023 at University Hospital, SUNY Health and Science Center in Syracuse after being stricken at her residence on December 14th.

Florence was born July 24,1940 in the Town of Orange near Bath, NY, the daughter of the late Lewis and Louella (Brace) Parker. She has lived in Carthage for many years where she worked for Braman MFG and retired several years ago. Her longtime companion, Thomas Hutchins died on January 8, 2020.

She is survived by a daughter, Anna Moroughan of Levittown, NY, a son, Robert Sheltray of Sandy Creek, 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her daughter, Norma Camidge and her 12 brothers and sisters.

It was her wish to be cremated and a memorial service is being planned by her family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. Condolences may be made to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Tom Walker
In his own words: our 2017 interview with Tom Walker
Tom and Mabel Walker
Remembering Tom Walker and his generosity
Harold F. Morris, Carthage and formerly Dexter passed away Monday, January 2nd at Samaritan...
Harold F. Morris, 92, of Carthage
Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022.
Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg
Peter Hagerman
‘It’s a lot of anxiety,’ says homeless man about shelter’s closing

Obituaries

Natalie Jeanine Marrin of Watertown, NY passed away at age 93 on December 22, 2022 at Ives Hill...
Natalie Jeanine Marrin, 93, of Watertown
Ellojean “Nanny“ Fitzgerald, 84, of Bishop Street Road, Henderson, died December 31, 2022, at...
Ellojean “Nanny” Fitzgerald, 84, of Henderson
Dolores M. Swamp, 60, of Leo Swamp Road, tragically died along with her sister, Lisa Ward,...
Dolores M. Swamp, 60, of Akwesasne
Lisa A. Ward, 57, of Melvin Lane, tragically died along with her sister, Dolores Swamp, early...
Lisa A. Ward, 57, of Akwesasne
St. Lawrence County dispatcher
Ogdensburg figuring out how police will be dispatched to emergencies