Georgia Duprey, 66, of Gouverneur

Georgia Duprey, 66, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Georgia Duprey, 66, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 15th, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Gouverneur VFW. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Georgia was born in Ogdensburg on May 14, 1956, the daughter of George and Maureen (Seamon) Duprey.

She was married to Gary Tharrett and the marriage ended in divorce. Georgia lived on Clinton Street with her companion Shawn Fenton.

Georgia enjoyed cooking, lotto tickets, spending time with her friends, family, and her pets. She was a friendly soul.

She is survived by her daughters and their children Angela Tharrett of Gouverneur with grandchildren Chelsea Rae Boprey and Bryant Hamilton, Gwen and Tom Mills of Dexter with grandchildren Richard Lyons, Rachelle Lyons, Jada Mills, and Jazmyn Mills, Crystal Tharrett of Gouverneur with grandchildren Carter Tharrett and Curtis Tharrett. Georgia is also survived by her companion Shawn Fenton, her sisters Darlene Kyle of Colorado, Patty Ross of Indiana, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and her sister Cindy Armstrong.

Memorial donations in memory of Georgia are encouraged to the Gouverneur Breast and Ovarian Cancer Fund.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.