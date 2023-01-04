Gray sworn in as new as new state Assembly member

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Scott Gray was sworn into office as the new state Assembly member for the north country’s river district.

“I look forward to hitting the ground running to best represent the constituents of the 116th Assembly District, whose voices I will be making heard on the floor of the ‘People’s House,’” Gray said in a release.

Gray, a former Jefferson County legislator, also got his committee assignments.

He will be the ranking member of the Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sports Development Committee ... and a member of the Aging, Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Energy, Health, and Higher Education committees.

