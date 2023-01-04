Harold F. Morris, 92, of Carthage

Harold F. Morris, Carthage and formerly Dexter passed away Monday, January 2nd at Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Harold F. Morris, Carthage and formerly Dexter passed away Monday, January 2nd at Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident. He was 92 years old.

Funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, January 6th at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. A calling hour will be held prior to the service from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Smithville Cemetery in the spring.

Mr. Morris was born December 12, 1930, in Watertown to Carleton and Eva (Stiles) Morris. He worked for several years on the family farm.

Harold enjoyed 3 wheeling, puzzles, and watching prime shows.

Surviving are his nieces and nephews, Robin (Shayne) Morris, Henderson; Andrew (Allyson) Morris, Henderson; Edward (Sara) Morris, Henderson; Sherri Morris, Massena; Brian and Robert Morris. Also surviving are several great nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his 6 brothers, Arthur, James, Donald, William, Douglas, Carleton, 2 sisters, Rosemary Luffman, Vermina and his niece, Karen Morris.

