Harold F. Morris, 92, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Harold F. Morris, Carthage and formerly Dexter passed away Monday, January 2nd at Samaritan...
Harold F. Morris, Carthage and formerly Dexter passed away Monday, January 2nd at Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident.(Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Harold F. Morris, Carthage and formerly Dexter passed away Monday, January 2nd at Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident. He was 92 years old.

Funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, January 6th at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. A calling hour will be held prior to the service from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Smithville Cemetery in the spring.

Mr. Morris was born December 12, 1930, in Watertown to Carleton and Eva (Stiles) Morris. He worked for several years on the family farm.

Harold enjoyed 3 wheeling, puzzles, and watching prime shows.

Surviving are his nieces and nephews, Robin (Shayne) Morris, Henderson; Andrew (Allyson) Morris, Henderson; Edward (Sara) Morris, Henderson; Sherri Morris, Massena; Brian and Robert Morris. Also surviving are several great nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his 6 brothers, Arthur, James, Donald, William, Douglas, Carleton, 2 sisters, Rosemary Luffman, Vermina and his niece, Karen Morris.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Tom Walker
In his own words: our 2017 interview with Tom Walker
Tom and Mabel Walker
Remembering Tom Walker and his generosity
Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022.
Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg
Peter Hagerman
‘It’s a lot of anxiety,’ says homeless man about shelter’s closing

Obituaries

Natalie Jeanine Marrin of Watertown, NY passed away at age 93 on December 22, 2022 at Ives Hill...
Natalie Jeanine Marrin, 93, of Watertown
Ellojean “Nanny“ Fitzgerald, 84, of Bishop Street Road, Henderson, died December 31, 2022, at...
Ellojean “Nanny” Fitzgerald, 84, of Henderson
Florence A. Sheltray, 82, of 222 State St., Carthage, died Monday evening, January 2,2023 at...
Florence A. Sheltray, 82, of Carthage
Dolores M. Swamp, 60, of Leo Swamp Road, tragically died along with her sister, Lisa Ward,...
Dolores M. Swamp, 60, of Akwesasne
Lisa A. Ward, 57, of Melvin Lane, tragically died along with her sister, Dolores Swamp, early...
Lisa A. Ward, 57, of Akwesasne
St. Lawrence County dispatcher
Ogdensburg figuring out how police will be dispatched to emergencies