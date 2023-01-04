Highlights & scores: boys & girls’ high school hoops

(WWNY) - High school basketball highlighted the local sports docket Tuesday night.

General Brown hosted Carthage in a big boys’ matchup.

First quarter: Tucker Rosbrook has the rebound and the basket, plus he draws a foul for the Lions.

At the other end, Makiah Johnson with the layup, plus he is fouled on the play.

It’s Johnson again, stopping and popping for 2.

Tucker Rosbrook is a force down low for General Brown.

Trenton Walker shoots from beyond the arc: all net.

It’s Walker again from about the same spot.

Drew Pauley with the basket.

General Brown goes on to beat Carthage 59 to 57.

St. Lawrence Central took on Colton-Pierrepont in the girls’ basketball Jesse Chamberlain Tournament consolation game at Madrid-Waddington.

St. Lawrence’s Rylie Daoust for the 3-pointer to take a 3-0 lead.

The Colts’ Logan Lashomb with the shot. Kaitlyn Houston gets the rebound.

Brionna Foster with the 14-footer for 2.

Houston knocks down the long 2.

Foster drives through the lane for the basket.

Houston steals and scores.

Daoust to Melanie McLean for the bucket.

Final score: St. Lawrence Central 46, Colton-Pierrepont 35.

Madrid-Waddington hosted Heuvelton in the tournament’s championship game.

Heuvelton’s Allison Trathen to Rylin McAllister, who drops in the opening 3-pointer.

The Jackets’ Natalia Pearson in the lane for 2.

Kathrine Cunningham from the foul line. Heuvelton is up 5-2.

Grace Plumley rolls to the middle, scores plus the foul.

McAllister to Cunningham from the Land of 3s.

Hailey Marcellus to Plumley, launching a 10-point burst for the Jackets.

Laine Ruddy with the corner 3. It’s 12-8 Jackets.

Lakan Martin gets the putback.

Plumley goes hard to the rack for the layup.

The Yellow Jackets beat Heuvelton 52-49.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

General Brown 59, Carthage 57

Copenhagen 58, Alexandria 22

Lowville 68, Beaver River 38

Sackets Harbor 50, South Lewis 39

Sandy Creek 47, Belleville Henderson 45

Gouverneur 68, OFA 46

St. Lawrence Central 55, Salmon River 34

Canton 39, Heuvelton 30

Malone 67, Plattsburgh 63

Brushton-Moira 46, Norwood-Norfolk 26

Harrisville 51, Colton-Pierrepont 43

Girls’ high school basketball

General Brown 82, Carthage 9

Madrid-Waddington 52, Heuvelton 49

St. Lawrence Central 46, Colton-Pierrepont 35

Men’s college basketball

SUNY Oswego 78, St. Lawrence Central 45

Women’s college basketball

St. Lawrence 64, SUNY Potsdam 36

Clarkson 67, SUNY Poly 62

High school volleyball

Lowville 3, Thousand Islands 1

High school wrestling

Copenhagen 31, Watertown 30

