Lisa A. Ward, 57, of Akwesasne

Lisa A. Ward, 57, of Melvin Lane, tragically died along with her sister, Dolores Swamp, early Sunday morning January 1, 2023 at Massena Hospital, from injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle accident. (Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Lisa A. Ward, 57, of Melvin Lane, tragically died along with her sister, Dolores Swamp, early Sunday morning January 1, 2023 at Massena Hospital, from injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Lisa was born on September 16, 1965 in Cornwall, Ontario, the daughter of the late Alex and Rita (Lazore) Smoke. She first attended school in Syne before graduating from Salmon River Central in 1983. On May 15, 1985, she entered the United States Army, proudly serving her country until her honorable discharge. While in the Army she was a heavy equipment operator serving in Saudi Arabia. A marriage to Paul Ward, blessed her with a son before their divorce.

Lisa worked for various businesses with the Akwesasne community including the Mohawk Bingo Palace, Akwesasne Mohawk Casino, Jacobs Manufacturing, St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, and most recently Tim Hortons as a baker. She enjoyed visiting the casino, spoiling her grandchildren, shopping and hanging out with her sisters.

Lisa is survived by her son, Paul Ward (Ashley Martin) of Akwesasne; her grandchildren, Avalee and Kree Ward; her sisters, Mary Terrance of Akwesasne, Clara Burk (Al) of Akwesasne; Valerie Ramirez (Willie) of Massena; Dorothy Smoke (Rich) of Akwesasne; and Iris LaFrance (Pete) of Akwesasne; her brothers, Alex Smoke Jr. and Allen John Smoke (Chrissy), both of Akwesasne; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Sally Cook, Veronica Smoke and Dolores Swamp.

Friends may call at the Akwesasne Homemakers starting Thursday 6:00 PM until Saturday 11:00 AM when funeral services will be held with military funeral honors being conducted following the services by the Andrew W. Cook American Legion Post #1479.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.