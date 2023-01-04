Minnie Pearl Documentary

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Facing the Laughter: Minnie Pearl is a full-length documentary about the life and work of Sarah Cannon, aka Minnie Pearl. Sarah was a serious, educated woman who had once dreamed of becoming a Shakespearean actress, but she found fame playing a simple country girl who often made herself the butt of her jokes. Instantly identifiable – even in silhouette – by her straw hat with a price tag dangling from its brim, Minnie Pearl became an icon of country music radio, stage and TV. When she greeted audiences, they enthusiastically echoed her signature “Howdee” in a happy roar. While Sarah and Minnie were two sides of a coin, they share a legacy of compassion, empowerment and humor.

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

Showtimes: Monday, February 6 4:00 and 6:00 pm

