Morning Checkup: Health & Exercise in the New Year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As people vow to become healthier in the New Year, it’s best to have small, consistent goals.

Samaritan Medical Center registered nurse Jeniffer Alberry says smaller goals are generally more successful in the long run.

So, instead of pledging to lose 100 pounds, focus instead on losing 5% or 10% of your body weight, which can lead to significant improvements in your overall health.

Watching what you eat helps. Fill half your plate with vegetables, with one-quarter going to protein and the other to a starch.

Quitting smoking is also a good idea.

You can hear more of her tips in an interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. You can watch it in the video above.

For help in reaching your goals, Samaritan has Family Health Centers in Watertown, Adams, Cape Vincent, Clayton, and Evans Mills.

You can find contact info for them at samaritanhealth.com/service/primary-care.

