Natalie Jeanine Marrin, 93, of Watertown

Published: Jan. 4, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Natalie Jeanine Marrin of Watertown, NY passed away at age 93 on Thursday December 22, 2022 at Ives Hill Retirement Community Congregate Building where she was a resident for the past three years.

She was born in Canton, New York on October 28, 1929 to Marion and Alfred McDonald.  She graduated from Brushton High School and shortly after moved to Long Island to work at Pilgrim State Hospital in Central Islip. There she met her future husband Bernard “Barney” Marrin. The two were married in Canton, New York on October 8, 1948 at the First United Methodist Church. The couple were married for almost seventy years.

She was a mother and housewife most of her life. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, four brothers Raymond, Lawrence, Lloyd and Ronald, two sisters Earlene and Beryl.

She is survived by her sister Jean Pistritto of Summerfield, Florida, a daughter, Cheryl Ferrell of Bluffton, South Carolina, two sons Randall (Julie) of Watertown and Jeffrey (Sandra) of Massena. Six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

There are no calling hours or funeral services at this time. Burial will be held in Massena Center Cemetery, Massena, New York at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance with Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena, NY.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to her Ives Hill family for their service and care while she was a resident.

Family and friends are encouraged to share online photos, memories and condolences, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

